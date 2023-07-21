CLEMMONS, N.C. (WGHP) — Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill was able to sate the Triad’s hunger and some of the need in the battle to find childhood cancer Thursday through a fundraiser for Roe Roe’s Heroes Childhood Cancer Foundation.

The Clemmons-based, family-owned restaurant chain will be donating $2,711.18, which is 10% of sales made from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. at all Mi Pueblo restaurants in the Piedmont Triad.

Mi Pueblo operates six locations in the Triad: Lewisville-Clemmons Road in Clemmons, Northpoint Avenue and Tinsley Drive in High Point, South Main Street in King, and Reynolda Road and Stratford Road in Winston-Salem.

“Since our first Mi Pueblo location opened in Winston-Salem in 1989, we have believed that supporting the local community is an important part of our mission. We look forward to hosting the fundraiser to benefit Roe Roe’s Heroes on July 20,” Mi Pueblo Mexican Grill Managing Director Diego Ruiz said. “We are particularly excited that Roe Roe and her family will be at our King location for the fundraising event.”

FOX8 Anchor Chad Tucker and his wife Meredith Tucker founded Roe Roe’s Heroes in 2021 to bring awareness to pediatric cancer after their daughter, Pearl Monroe, was diagnosed with leukemia. The organization has helped to raise more than $1 million to date.

“Our goal is to help lift up the child fighting cancer, love on the parents, and celebrate the siblings anyway we can,” said Meredith Tucker. “So many stepped up to help us, and we feel God has called us to step up for as many families as we can.”

As part of their mission, Roe Roe’s Heroes offers a “Hero Library” to provide comfort books for young patients and their parents, the Nancy McGee Smith Nursing Scholarship and a “Family Fund” to provide support events for siblings, birthday parties and holiday gifts for selected families and emergency financial assistance to help cover families’ utility, housing and bereavement costs.

To contribute to Roe Roe’s Heroes, visit RoeRoesHeroes.org.