Metal posts installed at Weaver Academy in Greensboro after car crashes into building for 3rd time in 2021

GREENSBORO, N.C (WGHP) — Three vehicles have crashed into Weaver Academy this year, but a new installation may end the streak.

On Thursday, crews worked to install metal posts along South Spring Street.

Greensboro Department of Transportation Director Hanna Cockburn said they have been working with Guilford County Schools to address the issues that have resulted in crashes at the intersection.

The most recent crash took place on Nov. 4 when a car struck the Weaver Academy building sometime shortly after midnight.

The driver, Michael Robert Loflin, 35, of Greensboro, was charged with driving while impaired, failure to stop at a red light/stop sign, hit-and-run and failure to maintain lane control.

Officers told FOX8 an SUV failed to make the turn at Washington and Spring Streets and crashed into the building

The SUV went into the building, across a hallway and stopped at a table in a classroom.

The driver allegedly ran from the scene but was found a short time later.

(Courtesy of the City of Greensboro)

On July 3, there was a fatal crash into the side of the building.

Then on Oct. 7, a stolen car driven by a juvenile hit a different spot in the building, closing campus for a day. No one was hurt in this incident.

The City of Greensboro reports that there was a fourth crash on Oct. 20 when a car slid down the hill and hit a fence, which prevented the car from hitting the school.

There have been 18 crashes at the intersection since 2016.