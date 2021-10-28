Mentorship program Ferndale Middle School turning young men into role models

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — With so many negative images and stereotypes surrounding our kids, Ferndale Middle School in High Point is launching a new program called A Few Good Men. The name of the mentorship program acknowledges the military background of its founder and Ferndale Middle School IB coordinator Shadrach Martin.

“The program is aligned with our goals of love, joy, and learning. Our goal is to build young professional males with positive feedback,” Martin said.

Eighteen sixth through eighth graders are a part of the first-time program. The students were nominated by teachers and administrators.

“They are the embodiment of this community,” Principal LaToya Caesar-Crawford said. “They represent everything that is beautiful and everything that is rich in history about High Point. I have high hopes for what they are going to do and what they represent when they go out into the community as positive role models.”

Being a good role model starts at school. Cleaning up the campus will be the group’s first community service project.

“You got to take care of home before you take care of the community,” Martin said. “If you are not taking care of home, then how can someone follow you in the community to take care of them.”

Jazair Womack is a seventh grader and a member of A Few Good Men. He is looking forward to giving back to his school and neighborhood.

“It will help improve my leadership, prove what I can do and what I have learned from good teachers at this school and good role models,” Womack said.

Tristian Dorsey said the buzz about the new program is spreading through the school.

“They are excited because they want to join and potentially be a good role model like me,” Dorsey said.

Along with community service, A Few Good Men is looking for volunteers that can motivate and empower them to bring change to their community.

“With us joining and asking 100 men to support us here at Ferndale Middle, it will bring a various amount of professionals here to put in front of them,” Martin said.

And the young men are just like Michah Noble, eager, and ready to learn and lead.

“You get here, you get a lot of energy from kids and teachers. You get a lot of love and support in what you want to do in life,” Noble said.