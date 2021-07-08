Memorial put up at site of fatal Greensboro crash; repairs begin on damaged school

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Balloons and flowers mark the spot where a Winston-Salem woman was killed in a car crash in Greensboro.

One woman died and three people are in the hospital with serious injuries.

Makieya Rae Smith, 20, of Winston-Salem, died from her injuries after a 2016 Mercedes-Benz C300 went off the road and hit the Philip J. Weaver Education Center on Spring Street around 2 a.m on Saturday July 3.

The driver and two other passengers were hospitalized with serious injuries.

Excessive speed and alcohol impairment are considered to be factors in the crash.

We are waiting on an update on the condition of the surviving victims.