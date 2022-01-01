Mega Millions New Year’s Eve drawing produces $1M win in Forsyth County

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Someone who bought a Mega Millions ticket at a Forsyth County convenience store won a $1 million prize in New Year’s Eve Mega Millions drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

The lucky winner bought the ticket at the Circle K on Williams Road in Lewisville.

The $2 ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls to win the $1 million prize. The odds of matching numbers on all five white balls are 1 in 12.6 million.

The Mega Millions drawing also produced two $10,000 wins in North Carolina.

Those lucky tickets were bought at the Great D on U.S. 601 in Yadkinville and the Walnut Cove Market on South Main Street in Walnut Cove.

The winners have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize.

Since no one won Friday’s jackpot, the Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $244 million as an annuity prize or $172.5 million cash for Tuesday’s drawing. The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

North Carolinians can also play for a half-billion-dollar jackpot in the New Year’s Day Powerball drawing on Saturday. The jackpot stands at $500 million as an annuity or $355.9 million cash.

The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.