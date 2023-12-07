FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — After years of being stretched thin because of staffing shortages, the Forsyth County Detention Center is finally seeing a little bit of relief.

The number of openings is slowly dropping, and there’s a new face in charge.

Major Gabriel Hinson’s role is to oversee the building and its operations. He said some things are working. The pay is up and they’re about to switch to a permanent shift system, which will give everyone more consistency. But he does see a few areas that need improvement.

“For me, the opportunity to orchestrate the changes that I wanted to see,” said Hinson.

It’s what Hinson is most looking forward to as he takes on a new role within the Forsyth County Detention Center after serving with the sheriff’s office for more than two decades.

“You’re excited to have the opportunity to make the changes that you want to see and you’re nervous to take on that challenge,” he said.

One of those challenges isn’t new.

“We’re obviously going through staffing crisis right now,” he said. “The sheriff has worked diligently to get staffing in pay has been raised, so that’s helping. Inmate population’s going up, so with it going up, we need more staffing.”

The detention center is down 72 officers, which is an improvement from October when it needed more than 100.

“Most officers are in there in there because they’re they are very compassionate,” said Hinson. “They want to give back to community. It’s behind the scenes given back.”

It’s the type of person Hinson is looking to recruit as he takes over this new role. He also wants to change the perception of the job.

“I think that I want to see it turn into a career path for people,” he said. “Most of the time, it was just a landing job. Most people don’t wake up and say hey, I want to be a detention officer, but now it is taking on a different role and it’s now a career path.”

The detention center is offering a signing bonus right now for those who apply before the end of January. Detention officers can now make up to $68,000 per year.