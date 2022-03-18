ELKIN, N.C. (WGHP) — Elkin City Schools is welcoming a new employee!

Finn is a really special employee, obviously. He’s a therapy dog, being brought in to help students, faculty and staff who need a little extra care.

Just like other school employees, Finn has gone through all the training, and he’s even insured! Elkin Elementary School counselor Paige Edwards is Finn’s handler.

Once he finishes up his training, Finn and Paige will visit other Elkin City Schools to help students with emotional, social or physical problems they might be having.

A grant helped pay for Finn to be a part of the Elkin City Schools family.