GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Medicaid expansion applications in North Carolina are now open.

The Guilford County Health and Human Services Department is being flooded with phone calls from people wanting to apply.

The team has been busy. Since Medicaid applications opened this morning, the department saw a steady flow of people looking to apply.

It’s an opportunity thousands of people in Guilford County can benefit from.

“I’ve actually been waiting all day for this,” said Melissa Hendrix who is applying for her family.

The doors are open for anyone in North Carolina who wants to apply for the Medicaid expansion.

Medicaid provides health coverage to millions of Americans. People like Hendrix are not missing out on this opportunity.

“I had to come down here as soon as possible because I heard it was going to be a lot of people just trying to get this resource,” Hendrix said.

She’s been waiting for months to apply

“I have my oldest son, who’s 20. He had major surgery on both his feet. So this is really important to me so he can continue his care. And then my other son, who’s 18 … actually has a disability,” Hendrix said.

Guilford County’s Medicaid Division staff are expecting thousands of people to apply.

Right now, staff members are being trained to help people during the application process.

“As soon as word got out, we started receiving phone calls. All the citizens are very excited about the Medicaid expansion. It is something that has been talked about for many years now,” Medicaid Manager Abby Gill said.

This expansion will help cover all people with household incomes below a certain level.

In Guilford County, more than 13,000 people were automatically enrolled in the new Medicaid expansion.

“I think this is a blessing and is truly beneficial for everybody. I’m glad North Carolina is doing something like this to help people in my situation,” Hendrix said.

The team has made the process easier for everyone interested in applying for Medicaid.

You can either apply online through the E-pass, which is a North Carolina secure self-service website, fill out an application and drop it off at your local department of social services, complete a telephone application at (336) 641-3000 or apply in person at your local DSS office.

“Have a lot of people in our community that haven’t had health care, including mental health, and I think that’s really important … Everybody needs to be healthy, and when you need medical care … you should be able to receive it, so I think it’s better for the community,” Medicaid Manager Rhonda Kernodle said.

You must be eligible to be part of the Medicaid expansion.

To determine if you’re eligible, you must bring several documents likeyour proof of income, birth certificate and your social security card.

The process may take up to 45 days to know if you are eligible.