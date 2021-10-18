Mebane teen accused of abducting 13-year-old

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Mebane teen is accused of abducting a 13-year-old, according to an Alamance County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On Oct. 14 around 2 a.m., the ACSO responded to a report about a missing 13-year-old.

The Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit began investigating and identified a person who picked the child up and later dropped her off at a local shopping center, the release says.

Detectives charged Noah Forshee, 19, of Mebane, with felony abduction of a child and took him to the Alamance County Detention Center.

He was given a $30,000 secured bond.