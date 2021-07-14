Mebane sex offender accused of posting child sex abuse material online, faces 6 exploitation charges

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man faces six counts of child sex crimes after reports that he was posting child sexual abuse material online, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

On July 9, deputies launched an investigation into reports of a person uploading child sexual abuse material to the Internet.

On Tuesday, investigators with the Human Exploitation Team, Special Victims Unit and other surrounding area Internet Crimes Against Children affiliates searched a home on the 3100 block of Firefly Court in Mebane.

Investigators identified James Hadley Lynch, 35, of Mebane, as a suspect. He was charged with six counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

He was already a registered sex offender but was not in compliance with the North Carolina Sex Offender Registry. As a result, he was also charged with one count of failure to inform of new/changes to online identifiers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 570-6300 to speak with a member of the Human Exploitation Team.