MEBANE, N.C. (WGHP) – The city of Mebane is beginning the search for a new chief of police.

The city has announced that Chief Terry Caldwell will be retiring as of July 14, 2023. Caldwell has been with the Mebane Police Department for 30 years and spent the last 17 years as the Chief.

Mebane thanked Chief Caldwell for his service, saying that “his dedication to the badge and desire to protect Mebane will be greatly missed.”

Both Greensboro and Winston-Salem have recently sworn in new police chiefs.