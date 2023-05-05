MEBANE, N.C. (WGHP) — The City of Mebane has named Mitch McKinney as its new chief of police.

“Chief McKinney clearly exemplified all of the aspects Mebane was looking for in its next

Chief.” Mebane City Manager Chris Rollins

McKinney currently serves as deputy chief of police for the Town of Apex. In that role, his responsibilities include leading and managing all operational aspects of the organization, overseeing departmental training, and developing community outreach programs. He also manages the department’s budget and leads 130 employees whom he encourages to develop strong community relationships.

A 26-year veteran of law enforcement, McKinney spent two decades with the Chapel Hill Police Department where he directed and assisted unit supervisors with training, counseling, evaluating, and administration issues. He worked his way up the ranks managing various levels of responsibility within all units and divisions of the department, from line patrol officer to administrative lieutenant.

McKinney also possesses a master’s degree with honors in business administration and a bachelor’s degree with honors in criminal justice. He is a member of The International Association of Chiefs of Police, the North Carolina Association of Chiefs of Police (NCACP), and the North Carolina Police Executives Association (NCPEA). Chief McKinney was elected president of the 71st Session of NC State University Administrative Officers Management Program (AOMP) School and president of the 1st Session of NCACP Police Chief Leadership Institute.

The City of Mebane utilized a conscientious hiring process and hired Development Associates LLC to assist with the recruitment and selection process.

That process included community and stakeholder engagement as well as an in-depth review of candidates. An assessment center of law enforcement and local government peers was also utilized.

“From the beginning to the end, Chief McKinney demonstrated the ability to meet the needs and desires expressed by our community and organizations. The use of Development Associates allowed an unbiased and representative approach to our process,” Mebane City Manager Chris Rollins

McKinney is expected to begin his duties with the Mebane Police Department on July 24.

“I am humbled, honored, and excited to accept the position of Chief of Police with the Mebane Police Department. What an incredible blessing and opportunity to work with all the dedicated people who serve a community I genuinely love and know really is, as the motto states, positively charming,” Mitch McKinney