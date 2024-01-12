BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Detectives have identified a wanted suspect after a fatal shooting in Burlington.

According to the Burlington Police Department, they were called to James Drive around 2:40 a.m. on Wednesday about reports of a shooting.

When responders got to the scene, they found a man, later identified as Davon Darnell Smith, 30, of Burlington, dead in the road with multiple gunshot wounds.

On Friday, Burlington officers executed a search warrant at the home of Tamile Cohn, 24, of Mebane, who was not at home at the time.

Cohn is wanted for first-degree murder.

The investigation is ongoing, but detectives say they believe the shooting was targeted.

The BPD is seeking anyone with additional information about this investigation. Please contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100.