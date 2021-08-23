Mebane man shot, killed in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Mebane man was shot and killed in Burlington overnight, according to a Burlington Police Department news release.

On Monday at 5:45 a.m., the BPD responded to the 100 block of Lunsford Drive when they were told about a shooting.

When they arrived, officers found Nykeim Zantwan Thompson, 21, of Mebane, deceased from an apparent gunshot wound inside an apartment.

The investigation is ongoing.

The BPD is actively seeking anyone with information regarding this or any other related investigation. They ask you to call them at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or by using the mobile App P3 Tips or www.p3tips.com. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.