Mebane man killed in crash after running off road on US 158 in Rockingham County

Piedmont Triad News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
North Carolina Highway Patrol (WGHP file photo)

North Carolina Highway Patrol (WGHP file photo)

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead after a crash on U.S. 158 in Rockingham County, according to Highway Patrol.

At 7:17 a.m. Monday, troopers responded to a crash on U.S. 158, near Grooms Road, in Rockingham County.

Troopers say 32-year-old Bruce Allen Evans, of Mebane, was driving east in a 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee when he ran off the road to the right.

The Grand Cherokee hit an embankment and overturned, throwing Evans out of the SUV. He died at the scene.

According to Highway Patrol, Evans was not wearing a seatbelt.

One lane of U.S. 158 was closed for about four hours but has since reopened.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter