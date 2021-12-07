Mebane man killed in crash after running off road on US 158 in Rockingham County

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead after a crash on U.S. 158 in Rockingham County, according to Highway Patrol.

At 7:17 a.m. Monday, troopers responded to a crash on U.S. 158, near Grooms Road, in Rockingham County.

Troopers say 32-year-old Bruce Allen Evans, of Mebane, was driving east in a 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee when he ran off the road to the right.

The Grand Cherokee hit an embankment and overturned, throwing Evans out of the SUV. He died at the scene.

According to Highway Patrol, Evans was not wearing a seatbelt.

One lane of U.S. 158 was closed for about four hours but has since reopened.