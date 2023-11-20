MEBANE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Mebane man was arrested on Sunday and charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, according to an Alamance County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On Wednesday, May 18, 2022, investigators with the ACSO Street Crimes Unit and the Special Victims Unit began an investigation of a cyber tip.

Information from the cyber tip alleged that a person uploaded child sexual abuse material files on the internet.

The investigation led investigators to a suspect living in Mebane.

On Friday, Sept. 8, 2022, investigators conducted a search warrant at the suspect’s homee.

The suspect was identified as Omarius Rhashaa Credle, 28, of Mebane.

During the search of the home, electronic devices were seized and submitted for forensic examination.

After the forensic examination was completed, investigators found probable cause to charge Credle with one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

On Sunday, Credle was arrested and taken to the Alamance County Detention Center and given a $20,000 secured bond.