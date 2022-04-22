ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple agencies responded to a chase on the interstate Wednesday.

According to Alamance County Sheriff’s Office, they assisted the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and Mebane Police Department in a chase on Wednesday around 4:30 p.m. The driver was identified as Brandon Martez Allen, who was wanted for kidnapping.

ACSO deputies joined in on the chase on I-40 west at US 119 in Mebane and ended the pursuit just before the Huffman Mill Road exit in Burlington.

Allen was arrested and taken to the Alamance County Detention Center. He was charged with felony flee to elude arrest and reckless driving in Alamance County. He received a $10,000 bond.

In Orange County, he was charged with first-degree kidnapping, felony fleeing to elude, assault on a government official with a deadly weapon, misdemeanor child abuse, assault on a female, reckless dricing, driving the wrong way on a dual lane road, domestic violence protection order violation with a deadly weapon and interfering with emergency communications. He received no bond.