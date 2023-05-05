ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An Mebane man is facing several felony charges related to child sex crimes, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

On April 25, deputies began an investigation into indecent liberties occurring with a minor after getting a report.

On April 26, Special Victims Unit detectives interviewed the victim. The victim reported being abused routinely over an extended period of time.

Investigators presented evidence to the magistrate and warrants were issued for the arrest of Efrain Guzman Mendez, 39, of Mebane.

SVU detectives discovered that Mendez was in the Durham area. On April 29, Durham police took Mendez into custody and took him to the detention center on a $500,000 secured bond.

Mendez would later be booked into the Alamance County Detention Center. During his first appearance in court, his bond was reduced to $300,000 secured.

Mendez is being charged with felony statutory rape of a child under 15, felony indecent liberties with a child and an additional child sex crime. Investigators say that additional charges are possible.