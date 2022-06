MEBANE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been arrested in a sexual assault that happened in 2020.

According to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office, they received a report of a sexual battery on June 16. Upon interviewing the victim, they were told that Johnny Lee Bailey, 52, assaulted them in June of 2020.

After an interview, Bailey was charged with one count of felony sexual battery and two counts of felony indecent liberties with children. He was given a $200,000 secured bond.