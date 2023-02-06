MEBANE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Mebane man was arrested last week and faces multiple charges, including sexual exploitation of a minor, according to an Alamance County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On Wednesday, Jan. 25, the ACSO investigators were told about the possible sexual exploitation of a minor.

During the investigation, detectives found reason to believe that Barrie William Oblinger, 70, of Mebane, allegedly uploaded child sexual abuse material to the internet.

On Friday, the sheriff’s office Street Crimes Unit, the Special Victims Unit and the Electronic Forensics Intelligence Team executed a search warrant at a home on West Holt Street in Mebane in reference to the investigation.

After the search of a computer at the home, probable cause was established to charge and arrest Oblinger, who lived at the home.

He was taken to the Alamance County Detention Center and charged with:

two counts of felony second-degree exploitation of a minor

one count of felony third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor

one count of misdemeanor simple possession of marijuana

one count of misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia

He is under a $125,000 secured bond.