BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A wanted suspect was arrested after a fatal shooting in Burlington, according to a Burlington Police Department news release.

Burlington officers were called to James Drive around 2:40 a.m. on Wednesday about reports of a shooting.

When responders got to the scene, they found a man, later identified as Davon Darnell Smith, 30, of Burlington, dead in the road with multiple gunshot wounds.

On Friday, Burlington officers executed a search warrant at the home of Tamile Cohn, 24, of Mebane, who was not at home at the time.

Cohn was wanted for first-degree murder and turned himself in on Monday afternoon.

He was arrested for first-degree murder and taken to the Alamance County Detention Center. He was not given bond.

Detectives say they believe the shooting was targeted.