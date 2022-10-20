ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested after allegedly leading deputies on a chase in a white van, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

At 8:48 p.m. Tuesday, deputies spotted a white mini-van driving at high speed on U.S. 70 heading east near Haw River.

Deputies tried to pull the van over, but it reportedly sped up.

Deputies chased after it. The van turned right onto Trollingwood Road and then left onto Haywood Street. While driving on Haywood Street, the van ran off the road into a field. The van’s speed dropped to about 15 miles per hour.

Two passengers who were in the van, a man and a woman, jumped out of the van onto the field. The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The van continued back onto Trollingwood Road and turned onto Truby Drive, near the Flying J Truck Stop, where it crashed.

The driver, later identified as Jerry Eugene Turner, 51, of Mebane, allegedly jumped out of the van and tried to run away from deputies.

He was caught and arrested, allegedly assaulting an Alamance County deputy in the process. The deputy suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Turner was charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest, felony assault inflicting physical injury on a law enforcement officer, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of felonious restraint.

Haw River police and the North Carolina SBI helped in the investigation.

He received a $103,500 secured bond.