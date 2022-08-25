MEBANE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Mebane man has been charged after files of child sexual abuse material were uploaded to Dropbox, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, Samuel Aaron Saring Kulp, 38, of Mebane, was arrested on a charge of felony second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He received a $50,000 secured bond.

The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office Human Exploitation Team launched its investigation in May 2022 after receiving a cyber tip.

The sheriff’s office says they had reason to believe that someone in Alamance County had uploaded the illegal files to Dropbox.

The investigation led deputies to search a home on the 200 block of Kit Lane in Mebane where they say they found probable cause to charge and arrest Kulp.