ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Mebane man is facing a felony child sex crime charge, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

On March 29, the ACSO’s Special Victims Unit opened an investigation after getting a report about the sexual abuse of a minor.

The suspect was later identified as Shawn Cornell Greene, 48, of Mebane.

Investigators say they found probable cause to request a warrant for Greene’s arrest for a felony charge of indecent liberties with a child.

Police say that Greene turned himself in on Sunday and was taken into custody. He is being held on a $30,000 secured bond.