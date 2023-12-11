MEBANE, N.C. (WGHP) — Planning and zoning officials in Mebane voted to recommend denying the proposal for a Buc-ee’s on Monday night in the city.

The city will take up the proposal on Jan. 8 and could still possibly give the Buc-ee’s the green light.

More than 30 people signed up to speak to the Planning and Zoning Board, and most of them were against the 32-acre mega-gas station site off Interstate-40 just one exit west of Tanger Outlets.

The meeting lasted over four hours.

The megasite would have 600 parking spaces and expect around five million visitors a year. That would require extensive upgrades to the surrounding roads and on-ramps.

To offer some perspective, the Buc-ee’s proposed for Mebane would be able to fit more than 170 Sheetz stores inside or half of a standard Walmart.

Several of the planning and zoning officials who voted against the proposal cited traffic concerns.