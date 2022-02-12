Mebane 18-year-old arrested after allegedly posting child sex abuse material on Snapchat

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An 18-year-old in Mebane is facing six charges of sexual exploitation after allegedly posting child sexual abuse material on Snapchat, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says investigators received a tip in early December 2021 that a person in the county uploaded child sexual abuse material to Snapchat.

Deputies traced the post to a suspect living on Brundage Lane in Mebane.

On Friday, investigators searched a home on the 3500 block of Brundage Lane and found files, images and videos of child sexual abuse. They also found marijuana and an item of drug paraphernalia.

The suspect was identified as Seth Ryan Carter, 18, of Mebane. He was arrested and charged with six counts of felony second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one count each of misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He received a $10,000 secured bond.