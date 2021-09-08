McMichael High School in Rockingham County placed under ‘secure perimeter’

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — McMichael High School is under a secured perimeter.

Rockingham County Schools announced on Twitter that the school is under a secured perimeter Wednesday afternoon. According to tweets, this is simply a precaution and everyone at the school is safe.

According to RCS, a staff member received a concerning phone call and are working with law enforcement to address this concern.

This is not a lockdown, however the exterior doors are locked and no one can enter or leave the building.

RCS asks no one come to McMichael High School at this time and will notify the public when the secured perimeter is lifted.