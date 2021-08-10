McDonald’s holding a drive-up hiring event; intends to hire 9,000 new team members throughout North Carolina

A sign stands outside of a McDonald’s restaurant February 9, 2009 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — McDonald’s restaurants are hiring at least 9000 new team members at more than 300 locations in North Carolina.

This includes locations in Greensboro, Winston-Salem, High Point and as well as other areas all through the state.

McDonald’s will host a Drive-Up Hiring Day, offering candidates a convenient and safe way to apply for a new job.

This event is happening Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; interested candidates can simply drive up to select McDonald’s locations and receive an interview opportunity on the spot.

Job seekers can text ‘apply’ to 36453 to start an application via text or visit McDonalds.com/careers to learn more and apply to a restaurant near them.