MAYODAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A teenager died after he was found with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of a Mayodan grocery store, according to the Mayodan Police Department.

At 6:19 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to a report of a gunshot victim at the Food Lion on the 600 block of Burton Street. Police could not confirm if the shooting happened at the Food Lion.

At the scene, officers found 18-year-old Chandler Wayne Bullins, of Mayodan, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Officers attempted life-saving measures until EMS arrived. Bullins died at the hospital.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the friends and family of those involved,” police said in a statement.

Police did not release any information regarding possible suspects.