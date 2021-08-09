Masks will be optional in Rockingham County Schools

Face mask (Stock photo/Getty)

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Masks will be optional in Rockingham County Schools for the 2021-22 school year.

The school board voted unanimously Monday night to make masks recommended, but optional.

Rockingham County Schools joins Davidson County Schools, Stokes County Schools, Wilkes County Schools, Randolph County Schools and Davie County Schools where masks will be optional.

Meanwhile, Guilford County Schools, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools and the Alamance-Burlington School System are requiring masks for everyone at the start of the academic year.

