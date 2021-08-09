Masks will be optional in Rockingham County Schools

GASTONIA, N.C. (WJZY) - A 2-year-old boy is going to grow up without his father after his family says the child accidentally shot and killed him.

“The daddy was sitting on the couch,” said the victim’s great-grandmother, Phyllis Holland, “And the baby got up on the couch and picked the gun up from behind the daddy. Picked the gun up not knowing it was a real gun, and put it to the daddy's back and pulled the trigger, thinking the gun was a toy.”