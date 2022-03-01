Masks will be optional in Lexington City Schools next week

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Lexington City Schools Board of Education voted during a meeting on Tuesday to make masks optional starting next week.

The vote was 3-7, and masks will be optional starting Monday, March 7.

Lexington will continue the policy of COVID-19 testing for students involved in extracurricular activities or any others that request a test.

LCS will also continue contact tracing.

They will suspend doing temperature checks immediately.

Masks will also be optional on school buses.

