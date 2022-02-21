Masks now optional in Guilford County schools

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County Schools voted to make masks optional on Monday night.

The decision passed in an 8-1 and is effective immediately.

Masks are still required on buses.

Guilford County board members enacted the mask policy in July and originally planned to reevaluate it every 10 weeks or once per academic quarter.

The law, which was passed in August, requires that school districts vote monthly on whether the policy should be modified.

GCS adopted an official policy in September.

The school system released the following statement on Monday night:

The school system released the following statement on Monday night:

Following the recommendation of Superintendent Sharon Contreras, the Guilford County Board of Education lifted the mask mandate for students and staff at a special called meeting Monday night. "As we have since the beginning of this pandemic, we have followed the recommendations of public health leaders, who track our statewide progress in controlling the virus," said Deena Hayes, chairwoman of the board of education. "We thank Governor Cooper for his leadership in this matter, and we know that parents are grateful as well." The board also voted to allow parents and visitors into buildings and to reopen board meetings to the public. Also on Monday, the board voted to change the COVID-19 testing requirement for unvaccinated student-athletes and coaches. GCS will offer voluntary, weekly pool testing for all students and staff who participate in athletic and high-risk extracurricular activities as a mitigation strategy. This change takes effect immediately, and the new testing process will begin in the coming weeks.

The GCS decision to make masks optional comes after Gov. Roy Cooper urged local governments and schools systems to reconsider their mask policies.