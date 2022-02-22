Masks now optional at Alamance-Burlington schools

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Alamance-Burlington Schools Board of Education met on Tuesday afternoon and voted to make masks optional.

The BoE meeting was held at 4 p.m., and masks are optional effective immediately.

The decision comes after Gov. Roy Cooper urged school systems and local government to revise their mask policies, and Guilford County Schools rescinded their mask mandate on Monday.

“I encourage schools and local governments to end their mask mandates,” Cooper said. “People and businesses should continue to make the best decisions for themselves, their employees and their customers. There are still some places such as healthcare, long-term care and public transportation where a mask will still be required because of the setting or federal regulations.”