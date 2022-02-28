Mask requirement dropped on Guilford County Schools buses

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County Schools dropped the mask requirement on buses on Monday afternoon, according to a statement released by the school system.

The full statement is provided below:

The CDC has updated its guidance for public schools and public transportation, aligning the guidance for buses with the guidance for school settings. The new guidance states, “CDC does not require wearing of masks on buses or vans operated by public or private school systems.” As a result, GCS will align its school bus protocols with the board’s decision last week to shift school buses to mask optional, effective tomorrow, Tuesday, March 1. Students and staff may continue to wear a mask but will not be required to do so. Guilford County Schools remains committed to working closely with its public health partners in Guilford County, and the district will continue to update its practices as the public health situation changes. 

