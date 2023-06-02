DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Deputies shut down a marijuana-growing operation discovered on the property of a Lexington church on Sunday, according to a Davidson County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Deputies received a report that a man was allegedly growing marijuana in the “Fellowship Hall,” where he lived, behind South Side Baptist Church at 1014 Flord Church Road in Lexington. The church has been closed since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deputies searched the property and say they found about 12.8 pounds of marijuana and 20 marijuana plants, as well as about 32.6 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, about 1.9 pounds of THC wax and 41 THC vape pens. According to arrest warrants, investigators also found drug paraphernalia, lights, potting soil, fertilizer and grow bins for growing marijuana.

Two men were arrested — a 50-year-old and a 28-year-old — and were charged with manufacturing marijuana, trafficking in marijuana, possession with intent to sell and deliver THC wax, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, conspiracy to traffic marijuana and three counts of felony maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office did not release any details on whether the men were connected with the operation of the former church.