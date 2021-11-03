Map shows where kids ages 5 to 11 can get the COVID-19 vaccine in North Carolina

(WGHP) — Children between the ages of 5 and 11 can now get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, but it’s not available everywhere yet.

To help families find a vaccination site for their kids, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has put together a map tool.

NCDHHS says vaccines are being delivered to the state on a rolling basis, and the map will be updated as new shipments are processed.

The state recommends calling ahead to confirm that the vaccine is available.

Doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are different for kids, and only the Pfizer Bio-NTech vaccine has been authorized,” NCDHHS said. “Not every adult vaccine location may have these at first.”

If you are looking for vaccines for teenagers and adults, including boosters, check out NCDHHS’s adult vaccine map.

