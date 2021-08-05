Many participating providers running out of $100 cash cards due to vaccine demand

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services updated its website to let people know that high demand has caused them to run out of $100 Summer Cash Cards.

The update reads:

Due to demand, many of our participating providers have run out of $100 Summer Cards*.

We will have more cards available next week and will continue updating our list of events. Check back frequently for updates.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services website has a full list of providers who are participating in the incentive and will update it frequently.

