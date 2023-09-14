IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A manhunt for a wanted fugitive out of Georgia and South Carolina that sparked a police case and impacted several schools ended Wednesday morning, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Adrian Bentley, 32, was captured on Sept. 13 with the help of drones, K-9 units, and a helicopter. He was placed in the Iredell County Detention Center under a $265,000 secured bond and charged with the following:

Felony Flee to Elude

Two counts of Fugitive from Justice (Georgia)

Speeding

Reckless Driving

Driving without a License

U.S. Marshals Service

Bentley led officers with the Mooresville Police Department on a chase into Troutman after the U.S. Marshals Task Force alerted officers that he was in the area.

Troutman Police said Iredell Charter Academy of Arts and Science went into lockdown on Wednesday as agencies searched for Bentley, who fled on foot during the chase with police.

Adrian Bentley’s processing photo

Authorities said that Bentley was captured roughly 200 yards from where he bailed from his vehicle on Rankin Hill Road in the area of Sorrel Lane.

A second school in Iredell County, Shepherds Elementary School, had an increased presence after the police chase.

“Out of an abundance of caution due to today being an early release day, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office will have extra patrol units assigned to the school and surrounding neighborhoods,” the sheriff’s office said.

“MPD would like to thank Troutman Police Department, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, and NC Highway Patrol for their assistance,” they said on Wednesday.