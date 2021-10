GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — EMS and firefighters are on the scene after a man fell into an outside vault at a Greensboro school.

Just before 8 a.m., a 50-year-old man was doing work at Brooks Global in Greensboro when he fell through the wood covering an outside vault.

Firefighters used a ladder to get to the man and lifted him out using a stokes basket.

No word on the man’s condition.