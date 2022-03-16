YADKINVILLE, N.C (WGHP) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a fire at their home in Yadkinville, according to the Yadkinville Fire Department.

At 1:02 a.m. Wednesday, fire crews responded to a heavy fire at a single-family brick home on the 5200 block of U.S. 601 in Yadkinville.

Crews worked through the night and remained on scene throughout the morning.

Two people—a man and a woman—were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. No word on their current condition.

Officials have not identified the cause of the fire.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal is helping with the investigation.