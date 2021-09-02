Man with over 50 outstanding warrants arrested in Burlington after driving into 2 homes

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man with over 50 outstanding warrants was arrested in Burlington.

On August 29, a deputy saw a vehicle sitting in a lane on Maple Avenue near I-40 West. The car didn’t move when the light turned green, and an officer walked over to the car.

The driver appeared to be unconscious, and sheriff’s deputies and the Burlington police officers tried to rouse the driver.

When the driver woke up, he reversed away and started driving on Maple Avenue at “a high rate of speed”.

When officers caught up with the car, it was on fire. The suspect had collided with two residences on Maple Avenue before stopping.

The driver was taken to the hospital and the fire was extinguished.



The driver, identified as Jaren Jamar Hopkins-Benton, was found to have 57 outstanding warrants from various law enforcement agencies including Greensboro Police Department, Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department, Raleigh Police Department, Durham Police Department, Winston Salem Police Department, and the Fayetteville Police Department.

Hopkins-Benton was charged with felony speeding, fleeing to elude arrest, reckless driving, driving without a license and 2 counts of injury to property.