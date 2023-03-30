RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested by Randolph County deputies after he fired a weapon during an argument outside a home in Randleman, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On March 19, Randolph County deputies responded to Branson Mill Road in Randleman when they were told about an armed person.

The victim told deputies that 32-year-old Abijah John Lewis II drove to their home, and the two of them got into an argument in the driveway.

Lewis began backing out of the driveway and fired out the driver’s side window.

Officials investigated and collected evidence at the scene.

Following the investigation, charges were sought on Lewis for felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

On Wednesday, Lewis was arrested at the Randolph County Detention Center and served the outstanding warrant.

He was given a $2,500 secured bond.