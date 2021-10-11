Man who died in Siler City crash at Johnson’s Drive-In identified, 3 others in hospital; suspect arrested

SILER CITY, N.C. (WGHP) — NC troopers identified a pedestrian who died after a crash at a Siler City drive-in sent three others to the hospital.

On Friday, police, troopers, EMS and fire crews responded to a crash at Johnson’s Drive-In at 1520 East Eleventh Street, according to Siler City police.

At the scene, officers found out that a vehicle hit four pedestrians in the parking lot.

Investigators believe the driver was heading west of East Eleventh Street when they crossed the center line and hit another vehicle turning left from East Eleventh Street onto East Raleigh Street.

The driver then continued into oncoming traffic and drove off the road to the left.

The vehicle kept going into the parking lot of the Drive-In and hit four people who were waiting for their orders to be prepared.

After hitting the pedestrians, the vehicle then hit the building.

A 64-year-old man was killed. He was later identified as Mark McKinney, of Pittsboro.

A 77-year-old Burlington woman was airlifted to a hospital in serious condition.

A 39-year-old Siler City woman and an 18-year-old Holly Springs boy were taken to a hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver, John Salvatore Graviano, 60, of Siler City, was arrested on charges of misdemeanor death by vehicle, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, and driving left of center.

He received a $1,000 secured bond.

On Friday, Johnson’s Drive-In posted an update on Facebook announcing that the drive-in will be closed until further notice.

“A car crashed into the front of the building earlier today,” Johnson’s Drive-In posted. “We are not yet clear on all of the details. We will be closed for an undetermined amount of time. Please pray for those who were injured.”