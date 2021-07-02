Man was robbed, shot in the neck, dumped from car according to High Point police; 2 men charged with robbery, attempted murder

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Two men have been arrested for robbery and attempted murder in High Point after a man was found shot in the neck in the bushes on Ferndale Boulevard.

After investigating, police determined that the victim was riding in the car with two men, Joseph Gause and Anthony Boyd. They robbed the man of $20 and shot him, leaving him on Ferndale Boulevard.

After identifying him as a suspect, police found Joseph Anthony Gause at a residence. Gause was arrested and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and attempted first degree murder. Gause received a

$100,000 secured bond.

Warrants were obtained for Anthony Terrell Boyd, 51, of High Point for robbery with a dangerous weapon and attempted first degree murder. He was taken into custody Thursday morning, and received a $150,000 secured bond.