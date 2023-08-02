BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is wanted and a woman is in custody after banks in Burlington, North Carolina, and Danville, Virginia, were robbed, according to Burlington police.

Kristian Baldwin, 36, of Yanceyville, was arrested and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Jimmy Nathaniel Brown, 61, of Yanceyville, is wanted. According to warrants from Danville police, Brown is charged with felony bomb/burn threat, felony robbery: threat and felony grand larceny stealing more than $1,000 not from a person.

Kristian Baldwin (Courtesy of Burlington Police Department) Jimmy Nathaniel Brown (Courtesy of Burlington Police Department)

Burlington robbery

Police say Brown went into Select Bank on July 24 and took an undisclosed amount of money. The suspect reportedly left behind a bag and said that he had left a bomb. The Greensboro bomb squad was later able to determine that there was no bomb at the location and no weapons in the bag.

Man appears on security camera during robbery at Select Bank in Burlington, North Carolina. (Courtesy of Burlington Police Department)

The alleged robber was then seen on surveillance video getting into a vehicle which then left the scene.

Officers used the surveillance video to identify the suspect vehicle and, in turn, the vehicle’s owner, Baldwin. Investigators say Baldwin was the driver on July 24.

The FBI, SBI and Caswell County Sheriff’s Office assisted Burlington police in arresting Baldwin on Friday. She received a $100,000 bond.

On Monday, police searched Brown’s home but did not find him.

Danville robbery

Investigators discovered a link between the Burlington armed robbery and a July 20 armed robbery of a Carter Bank & Trust in Danville, Virginia. Officers say the suspects will likely also face charges out of Danville.

Danville police report that a man robbed the Carter Bank & Trust on the 900 block of South Main Street shortly before 1 p.m.

Man appears on security camera during robbery at Carter Bank & Trust in Danville, Virginia. (Courtesy of Danville Police Department) Man appears on security camera during robbery at Carter Bank & Trust in Danville, Virginia. (Courtesy of Danville Police Department via WFXR) Vehicle appears on security camera during robbery at Carter Bank & Trust in Danville, Virginia. (Courtesy of Danville Police Department)

Danville police say he was driving a white van with North Carolina tags.

Know something?

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. Tips can be left with Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers anonymously at (336) 229-7100 or through the mobile app, P3 Tips. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.