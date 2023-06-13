GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police in the Piedmont Triad have arrested a man accused of sex crimes on the other side of the country.

According to Graham Police Department, they arrested John Wayne Strickland, who was wanted out of Idaho for a sex offense involving a minor. Graham police say Strickland had been on the run for more than a year.

Officers were patrolling when they saw Strickland at a truck stop on Jimmie Kerr Road. They confirmed his identity and that’s when they discovered the warrants out of Idaho and took him into custody.

Strickland was given a $750,000 bond.