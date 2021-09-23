Man wanted on murder charge year after deadly shooting on Meadowview Drive in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is now wanted on a murder charge more than a year after a man was shot and killed in Winston-Salem, according to a news release.

At approximately 2:49 a.m. officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department responded to a reported shooting at 212 Meadowview Drive.

At the scene, officers found 32-year-old Luis Enrique Chavez Salgado dead inside the home.

Police say the suspect, Lorenzo Edgar Estrada, 40, left the scene before police arrived.

Officers obtained a warrant for Estrada’s arrest on a charge of discharging a firearm inside a structure in connection with the incident. On Thursday, police charged Estrada with murder.

Authorities are asking that anyone with information contact the U.S. Marshals at (800) 336-0102, Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800. CrimeStoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.