Man wanted on murder charge turns self in to Burlington police

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A wanted man has turned himself in after a deadly shooting in Burlington, according to a news release.

Rasheem Leondre Currie, 28, of Burlington, was wanted on charges of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Police say he turned himself in peacefully at about 1:30 p.m. Monday. He received no bond.

On Nov. 10, officers were called to the 500 block of Cameron Street on a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found 33-year-old John Conyers in the road in serious condition.

Conyers died at the scene.

No information on what led up to the shooting has been released.

Anyone with information on Currie’s current location is asked to call Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100.