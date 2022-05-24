Terry Lee White

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Deputies are looking for a man they believe is “actively trying to evade law enforcement.”

Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office posted on their Twitter that they’re looking for Terry Lee White for an outstanding arrest warrant for violating NC sex offender registry laws.

They say he was last seen in the area of Madison or Mayodan and seems to be evading law enforcement.

Anyone with information about White’s location is asked to call the Crimestoppers Hotline at (336) 349-9683.