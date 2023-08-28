RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man who had fled from Boulder, Colorado was arrested in Asheboro over the weekend.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said that the Boulder Police Department contacted them about a wanted fugitive, Nehemias Lopez, who was wanted for a charge of felony sexual assault – physically helpless.

Police in Boulder had been looking for Lopez “for several months” and believed he may have been with family in Asheboro.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office located Lopez on Aug. 25 while he was allegedly traveling from Asheboro toward Raleigh.

He was charged as a fugitive from justice and given a $250,000 secured bond. He is awaiting an extradition hearing.